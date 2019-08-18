Man injured as plaster falls from ceiling of Revenue office

Concrete plaster from the ceiling of the Revenue office on the first floor of the Mini-Vidhana Soudha fell injuring one person and damaging equipment at Kundapur in Udupi district on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Narayan Billava, a retired first division clerk now hired for the Varahi project.

Nearly 12 employees work in the Revenue office and when some of them saw the plaster falling, they came out of the office. Some equipment, including three computers, a ceiling fan, a telephone, some chairs and files, were damaged.

Balakrishna Shetty, second division clerk at the office, said that the plaster fell down at around 11.20 a.m.

Mr. Billava saw it and covered his head in his hands and sustained injuries to his head and hand.

“Though we have made several complaints to the Public Works Department, they have not responded,” he said.

Even the walls of the office have developed cracks and rainwater seeps through the. The quality of construction of the building left a lot to be desired, Mr. Shetty said.

The plaster from the ceiling came down at the revenue office .

Meanwhile, some employees also submitted a memorandum in this regard at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here. They demanded an alternative accommodation for their office in Kundapur and action against the contractor for poor quality of construction.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, said she had directed the Assistant Commissioner, S.S. Madhukeshwar, to give a report on the matter.

“We will tell the Public Works Department to take necessary action,” she said.

The soudha was inaugurated on February 7, 2015. Last year, the plaster of the ceiling near the entrance of the Revenue office fell down.

There have been complaints of leakage and its construction quality of the building ever since its inauguration four-and-a-half years ago.