Man from Chennai drowned inUdupi pond

A 62-year-old person accidentally slipped and was drowned in the Madhwa Sarovar pond in the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on Tuesday.
The Udupi Town Police have identified the deceased as G. Sridharan from Chennai.
According to the police, Sridharan had gone to have his bath in the Madhwa Sarovar pond between 4 a.m. and 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when he accidentally slipped into the pond and was drowned.
The body was later recovered with the help of the personnel from Fire and Emergency Services.
It was then shifted to the mortuary at the District Government Hospital here. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, the police said.
