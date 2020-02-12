Mangaluru

Man from Chennai drowned inUdupi pond

more-in

He accidentally fell into it

A 62-year-old person accidentally slipped and was drowned in the Madhwa Sarovar pond in the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on Tuesday.

The Udupi Town Police have identified the deceased as G. Sridharan from Chennai.

According to the police, Sridharan had gone to have his bath in the Madhwa Sarovar pond between 4 a.m. and 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when he accidentally slipped into the pond and was drowned.

The body was later recovered with the help of the personnel from Fire and Emergency Services.

It was then shifted to the mortuary at the District Government Hospital here. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 12:06:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/man-from-chennai-drowned-inudupi-pond/article30795545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY