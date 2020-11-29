Man drowned in sea in Murudeshwar

A 20-year-old man from Bengaluru drowned in the sea at Murudeshwar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday.
The Murudeshwar Police gave the name of the deceased as Manjunath Srinivas from Peenya in Bengaluru.
The police said that Srinivas was among eight people who came to Murudeshwar on Saturday. On Sunday morning, six persons, including Srinivas, came to the beach and started swimming in the sea. Srinivas, though knew how to swim, was caught in a rip current, the police added.
Local fishermen then rushed to his rescue and brought him out of the waters.
Srinivas was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
