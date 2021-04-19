Mangaluru

Man arrested, gold seized

Officials of Mangaluru Air Customs have arrested a passenger hailing from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada at the international airport here on the charge of smuggling gold by concealing it in toys, trimmer, water dispenser and juicer and others.

They seized from him 300 grams of gold valued at ₹14.55 lakh on Sunday evening.

A press release said on Monday that the passenger, Arish, was intercepted and examined after he arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight SG 146.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law are in progress, it said.

