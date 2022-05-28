Make use of DC’s village stay programme effectively: Kurma Rao

​Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao listens to a teacher at the Government Higher Primary School, Muniyalu in Hebri taluk during his village stay programme in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Friday urged residents of rural areas in the district to make the best use of DC’s Village Stay programme as the government wanted to resolve grievances of villagers on the spot, by the district administration.

Speaking at the DC’s Village Stay programme organised in Muniyalu, Varanga village of Hebri taluk, Mr. Rao said the government conceptualised ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halligala Kade’ to ensure local problems were resolved at the village level by the district administration.

He said that as many as 145 applications pertaining to community as well as individual grievances, including housing sites, land for burial ground, power supply, road etc., were received during the programme. Attempts would be made to address the issues and provide solution on the same day, Mr. Rao said.

In the light of the ensuing Monsoon, the DC urged villagers and the local administration to prevent waterlogging so as to avoid vector-borne diseases. People should keep their surroundings clean, he added. The DC also directed officials concerned to visit offices and institutions under their jurisdiction in the village and address problems on the spot. Repairs of government buildings and construction of playgrounds may be taken up under the employment guarantee scheme, the DC added.

Speaking on the occasion, MESCOM Director Dinesh Pai urged the administration to address lack of mobile network issue in rural areas. Non availability of network has been affecting people, including those engaged in work from home.

Additional DC B.N. Veena, Hebri tahsildar K. Purandara, Divisional Forest Officers of Kudremukh and Kundapura Ganapathi and Ashish Reddy, Assistant Conservator of Forest Kajal and others were present.