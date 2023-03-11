MAHE partners with University of New Brunswick to offer dual BSc Nursing Degree

March 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has partnered with the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, to launch a dual BSc Nursing Degree Programme.

The program is a collaboration between the Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), MAHE, Manipal & UNB and has been approved by the Indian Nursing Council, a MAHE release said on March 11.

The program will offer students an opportunity to gain global exposure and experience. Students will have the chance to complete their internship at the UNB. Upon completing the programme, they will receive a BSc (N) degree from MAHE and a Bachelor of Nursing (BN) from the UNB.

In addition, the degree programme will allow graduates to be eligible for licensing in New Brunswick and practice both in Canada and India. This collaboration is expected to change the course of nursing education in India by providing students with better knowledge exchange and training, with expanding their network and increasing their chances of employment, it said.

“We believe that this dual degree programme is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education and a global outlook to our students at MCON. We are excited to embark on this journey with the UNB and look forward to creating more such opportunities for our students in near future,” the release quoted Karunakar Kotegar, Director of International Collaborations, MAHE, of having said.

The release quoted Lorna Butler, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing at the UNB of having said: “Pursuing a dual degree can be demanding and challenging. Still, the benefits are rewarding both professionally and personally. By enrolling in the MAHE-UNB Dual Degree Program, students would not only increase their chances of employment but also expand their network.”

The UNB and MCON will admit students to the programme as a separate cohort for joint training. This nursing education model will allow students from their home country to collaborate with students from the host country, where graduates will work as Registered Nurses, the release added.