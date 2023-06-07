MAHE improves NIRF ranking

June 07, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) sixth in the university category making it one of the top 10 universities in the country. MAHE’s position went up to sixth from seventh last year, a release from MAHE said on Wednesday.

In the overall India rankings, MAHE was 16th among the top 20 varsities of the country.

Many of the constituent units of MAHE are also among the top 10 under various disciplines. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, was second in the dental discipline. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, bagged the eighth position.

Kasturba Medical College of Manipal was ninth in the medical domain, and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal was ninth in the pharmacy discipline.

MAHE also improved its research ranking to 25th from 30th position among the top ranked 50 institutions, the release said.

Ranjan R. Pai, president, MAHE Trust and Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said: “A total of 8,686 institutes were evaluated in NIRF 2023 rankings, and it’s a proud moment for us as we have been recognised among the top 10 universities in the country. MAHE appreciates all stakeholders for their efforts and unwavering support of this remarkable achievement.”

M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said: “Our rankings have improved since last year, showing our commitment to excellence in higher education.”

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said: “We will continue to aim for perfection and the highest level of performance. With the teacher’s and students’ diligent work, we aspire to keep up the position.”