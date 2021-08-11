MAHE gears up to welcome students on its campuses

Preparations under way to enable smooth transition from online classrooms

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) announced plans for students to get ‘back to college campus’ with preparations under way to enable smooth transition from online classrooms.

Speaking to reporters at Manipal, Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the university has paved the way for its students to make the transition following the announcement by the Karnataka government that students of higher education and professional courses may return to campuses. MAHE would function as per the protocol laid down by the government to ensure students are safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the announcement of National Education Policy 2020, MAHE is aligning all its courses across its colleges in line with the guidelines laid down by the government of India. Dr. Ballal said the university wants the best for its students, starting from providing COVID-19 vaccination to financial aid to students impacted by the pandemic.

Vice Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh said colleges and universities are trying to build a future-ready and pandemic-proof environment in view of the changes since the pandemic struck in 2020. Its vaccination drive for all students made the university better prepared for a smooth transition from online to classroom mode.

Registrar Narayana Sabhahit said all exams, tests and courses were conducted smoothly during 2020 while MAHE was receiving overwhelming response from students for new admissions.