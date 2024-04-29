GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MAHE confers honourary doctorate on K.V. Kamath

Responding to the recognition, Kamath says that receiving the honourary doctorate from MAHE was a humbling recognition that he would cherish deeply

April 29, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a Deemed to be University conferred a honourary doctorate on K.V. Kamath, Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd., at a special convocation in Manipal on Monday, April 29.

Responding to the recognition, Mr. Kamath said receiving the honourary doctorate from MAHE was a humbling recognition that he would cherish deeply.

Throughout his career, he has strived to put India’s institutions on the global map and to advocate for sustainable development. Being acknowledged by an like MAHE motivates him even further.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said, “Today, MAHE takes immense pride in recognising the exceptional contributions of K.V. Kamath. His leadership and vision align perfectly with MAHE’s mission to foster innovation in young leaders. This honorary doctorate signifies the profound impact Mr. Kamath has had, and we are confident his example will continue to inspire our students to pursue excellence in their chosen fields.”

MAHE Trust’s Trustee Vasanti R. Pai, President Ranjan R. Pai, Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh and others were present.

