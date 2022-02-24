MAHE, bioMérieux sign agreement to set up lab at KMC in Manipal

Representatives of MAHE and bioMérieux after signing an agreement in Manipal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and bioMérieux signed an agreement in Manipal on Thursday to establish a Center of Excellence for Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Stewardship. This laboratory will be located at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

The increasing and inappropriate use of antibiotic treatment for both human and animal medicine is fueling the emergence and spread of resistant bacteria around the world.

Common infectious diseases are becoming more and more difficult to treat, which is alarming for the entire healthcare community.

Antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) is key to fighting resistance and sustaining antibiotic efficacy for future generations as it allows patients to get the right drug, at the right dose and at the right time, a release from MAHE said.

Through this agreement, MAHE and bioMérieux are collaborating in a clinical performance evaluation of new diagnostic solutions.

bioMérieux will provide its expertise in advanced diagnostic technologies, IT and laboratory automation, as well as training and quality management support.

A dedicated team is accompanying MAHE to support AMS initiatives to optimise the use of antibiotics and fight transmission of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs).

bioMérieux will directly support frontline AMS stakeholders, including clinicians and pharmacists, with timely, integrated diagnostic insights to support patient therapy and stewardship intervention, the release added.