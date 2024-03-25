Lok Sabha elections | Include KRCL merger with Indian Railways in manifesto, passenger associations tell political parties

March 25, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Passenger associations in coastal Karnataka have urged political parties to promise merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) with the Indian Railways in their election manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for the overall railway development in the coastal region.

Kundapura Railway Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi President Ganesh Puthran in a statement urged both the Congress and BJP candidates contesting the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency to make such a promise in their poll manifesto.

Economic growth affected

At a time when the railway infrastructure across India was witnessing massive development, KRCL had completely failed to upgrade the infrastructure owing to financial constraints. The public sector undertaking under the Railway Ministry was unable to undertake any development works, including line doubling, upgradation of railway stations and such other works severely crippling the economic growth across the western coast, Mr. Puthran said.

He also urged the political parties to include introduction of a new train between Bengaluru and Kundapura via Padil bypass in their manifesto. The candidates should also make their view clear on having an airport in Udupi district, Mr. Puthran added.

Direct train to western Mumbai

Meanwhile, Oliver D’Souza from Mumbai Rail Yathri Sangha has demanded that the parties include the promise of introducing a superfast express train between Mangaluru and Bandra in western Mumbai via Panvel and Vasai Road. Though many trains operate between Mangaluru and Mumbai, none connect the western Mumbai, Mr. D’Souza regretted.

He also urged political parties to include the KRCL merger with Indian Railways issue in their manifesto. KRCL, Mr. D’Souza said, has been collecting extra fare by escalating the distance by 40% (with Railway Ministry approval) since 1997, which should be stopped forthwith, he said.

Passenger associations in Konkan region of Maharashtra have made similar demands with political parties in their region.