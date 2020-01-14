Loco pilots honoured for timely action

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway recognised the timely action taken by Loco Pilot Lavkesh Kumar Meena and Assistant Loco Pilot Muniraj Meena who helped the Railways to tackle a situation threatening safety in train operation.

The crew was on duty on December 14. 2019 in multiple locomotive formation going from Jokatte to Panambur near Mangaluru. Upon noticing a car with driver trapped inside the closed Level Crossing Gate No 92 in Jokatte Yard, they stopped the engine. Immediately, the crew informed Station Manager of Jokatte for further action.

The crew were felicitated by Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami with merit certificates and cash awards during the weekly safety meeting at the DRM’s office, Palakkad, said a release.