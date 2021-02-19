‘Lockdown made everyone realise the importance of communication’

The former ISRO physicist Pramod Kale has said that lockdown has made everyone realise the importance of communication, especially in the field of education.

Delivering a keynote address at the webinar organised by Manipal Institute of Communication, MAHE, at Manipal, to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of India’s space technology legend, Vikram Sarabhai, the communication expert emphasised on the changing dimensions of technology post SITE (Satellite Instructional Television Experiment).

He said that the communication revolution will incorporate several changes in the days to come.

Sharing his experience of his association with SITE, the physicist said that the project ushered in new expectations from the country's space and communication arena.

Veteran anthropologist Binid C. Agrawal said that anthropological qualitative descriptive studies are essential to understand the ground realities of Indian society and villages.

Science Networks in Communication (SONIC), North Western University, U.S., Director Noshir Contractor highlighted the role and impact of satellite television from four met theoretical viewpoints.

The utopian view that technology is intrinsically good for humankind, the dystopian view that technology is an unmitigated curse, the neutral view that technology per se has no intrinsic effects on society, and the contingency view that the potentially desirable and undesirable impacts of technology are differentially determined by the context in which technology is introduced at a particular time, he added.

MAHE Registrar Narayan Sabhahit elaborated on how SITE was the brainchild of Late Sarabhai and was implemented after his death in 1971. SITE led the pathway towards INSAT, he said.