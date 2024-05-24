Lightning claims two lives in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, houses damaged

Lighting claimed two lives in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on May 22 and 23.

A 20-year-old second-year BCA student died after he was allegedly struck by lightning when he was taking a bath in his house at Shirva Manibettu in Udupi district on Thursday night (May 23).

The police said Rakshit Poojary, a student of MSRS College, had gone for a bath in the evening. After being struck by the lightning, Poojary fell on the floor unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in Manipal where he succumbed at around 10 p.m.

The Udupi district administration said compensation of ₹5 lakh will be paid to family members of the deceased. Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, condoled the death of the student.

Labourer dies

Rajkumar Choudhary, 27, a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died after he was allegedly struck by lightning while walking towards his rented house in Jeppinamoguru in Mangaluru on Wednesday night (May 22). The police said Choudhary was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Two deaths earlier in DK

Lightning had allegedly claimed two lives in Dakshina Kannada earlier this month. A 56-year-old labourer died and two other labourers were injured following lightning in Ichalampady of Noojibaltila village of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on May 11. A 35-year-old newly wed youth died after he was stuck by lightning outside his house in Subrahmanya on May 3 night.

Houses damaged in DK and Udupi

According to the Dakshina Kannada district administration control room, six houses were severely damaged while 26 houses were partially damaged due to rains in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, May24.

Reports said that heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder on Thursday night (May 23) damaged property in over 16 places in Byndoor Taluk of Udupi district.

The roof of the dining hall at Kalavadi Sri Marikamba Temple collapsed and a tree fell on the old office building of Circle Inspector of Police in Byndoor. The roof of the washroom of a house at Car Street in Byndoor has flown away.

About 12 electric poles and more than 20 coconut trees fell at Dombe area alone. As many as 50 electric poles came down and many trees got uprooted in the taluk.