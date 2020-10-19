Lifeguards save two on Panambur Beach

Two persons were saved by lifeguards on Panambur Beach here on Sunday.

According to Yatish Baikampady, former Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, lifeguards of the project, whose service came to an end on Saturday, were posted on the beach in view of the safety of the weekend crowd.

Sharanappa (35) from Itagi of Vijayapura district and Nagaraja H.S. (18) of Jokatte came to the beach in the afternoon along with eight of their friends. They all entered the sea. Sharanappa and Nagaraj were caught in the current and were drawn in. The lifeguards saw them and rescued them, Mr. Baikampady said.