Let Lord Krishna inspire Ayodhya-like happening in his birthplace Mathura too, says Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer

March 17, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trustee Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Sunday, March 17, said the Udupi Sri Krishna was responsible for all the good things that happened in Ayodhya and hoped that let Lord Krishna inspire a similar happening at his birthplace, Mathura.

He was responding to the felicitation by Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha and his junior Sushreendra Tirtha at the Rajangana of Krishna Mutt in Udupi on his arrival from Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir construction was a poll issue and let every political party utilise it, said the seer. The seer further said his Guru Late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami did a lot of work on Ram Janma Bhoomi because of which the present generation was blessed to see Lord Rama’s consecration.

Urging people to continue to preserve the Indian culture and ethos, Vishwaprasanna urged people not to follow the Western ethos. He cautioned failure to preserve the culture might result in a situation like the Bamyan Buddhas of Afghanistan.

Vishwaprasanna took the lead role in the consecration of Lord Rama on January 22. Thereafter, he stayed back at Ayodhya to complete various rituals associated with the consecration for 48 days, called Mandalotsava, and returned to Udupi on Sunday.

The seer said Hindus should ensure the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would embrace the test of all times and continues to exist eternally.

Abhinava Anjaneya title

Conferring the title “Abhinava Anjaneya” on Vishwaprasanna during the felicitation, Sugunendra Tirtha said the Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) of Ayodhya was present in Udupi. The Mukhyaprana inspired the Ayodhya movement for a long time, he said recalling the struggle of earlier days. Vishwaprasanna continued the legacy of his Guru thereby being eligible to be called the Abhinava Anjaneya, the Paryaya seer said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, K. Raghupathi Bhat, former MLA, and others were present.

Vishwaprasanna was accorded a rousing reception by people all along the route from Mangaluru International Airport to Udupi. He was taken in a procession from Jodukatte to the Car Street where the Seer visited the Anantheshwara and Chandramouleeshwara Temples before going to the Krishna Mutt.