Legislative Council panel meets on Varahi water for Udupi

The Applications Committee of the Legislative Council held a detailed discussion on the project for getting water from the Varahi river to Udupi at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday.

This project aims at ending the drinking water woes in Udupi during summer. Drinking water in the city is supplied from a dam against the Swarna river near Baje village about 18 km from here. However, this river dries up in summer and the city has to depend on water stored in the dam, which is not enough, resulting in water scarcity.

Hence, a project was drawn up about two years ago to get water from the Varahi at Bharatkal in Kundapur taluk, about 38 km from here, through pipelines. This ₹ 300-crore project also intends to provide water to 19 villages en route Udupi from Bharatkal.

The meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council and Chairman of the Applications Committee S.L. Dharme Gowda.

S.V. Sankanur, Mari Thibbegowda, Prakash Rathod, Raghunath Rao Malkapure, P.R. Ramesh, Mohan Kondaji, MLCs and members of the Applications Committee, participated in the meeting.

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, explained the finer details of the project to the committee and urged for its speedy implementation.

Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Charulata Somal, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Conservator of Forests Kamala, Assistant Commissioner K. Raju and Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu were present.

The committee members also visited and inspected the spots where the project is expected to be implemented.