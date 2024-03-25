Labourer injured in leopard attack under Shirva GP limits in Udupi district

March 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

A labourer was injured when a leopard reportedly attacked him at Kallottu under the jurisdiction of Shirva Gram Panchayat in Udupi district on Sunday night (March 24).

The injured Surendra, 55, hailing from Bihar was later admitted to the district government hospital at Ajjarakadu in Udupi for treatment.

He was sleeping at the verandah in the house of one Santosh Poojary. The labourer suffered injuries on the face. The house of Mr. Poojary is near the house of Shirva Gram Panchayat president Savitha Rajesh.

Ms. Rajesh said that the injured labourer is out of danger. Leopards are roaming in the surroundings of Kallottu, Sorpu and Agolibailu areas in the village for the past a few days.

She said that Forest Department officials have assured of keeping a cage (trap) in the village to capture the wild animal.

A leopard had killed two domestic dogs of Sangeetha Naika at Kallottu a few days ago. A leopard that was spotted at Kallottu in November last had killed a domestic dog of one Devanna Naik, she said.