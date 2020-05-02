KVK helps farmers find market for produce

Brahmavar-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has been playing a vital role in helping farmers, affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in finding buyers for their produce.

KVK has taken the help of WhatsApp groups and has been successful in linking sellers and buyers.

After Suresh Nayak, who had grown watermelons on 13 acres of his field in Munduje in Udupi district, found it difficult to market his produce due to lockdown, KVK publicised it on the WhatsApp groups.

Soon, Mr. Nayak began getting calls from buyers in different places and also in Udupi city asking for watermelons. As a result, he sold 200 tonnes of the crop.

“The buyers came to my field and purchased it,” he said.

This facilitation process has helped farmers from other districts also. Vasanthakumari, a farmer from Katanayakanahalli in Chitradurga district, had grown 10 tonnes of onions in her field. Unable to sell them, she expressed her distress on social media.

Officers of the Department of Horticulture, Chitradurga, got in touch with KVK who in turn contacted Mr. Nayak and asked him if he would purchase the onions.

Mr. Nayak purchased 172 sacks, containing 60 kgs onions each, at ₹550 per sack, though it normally sells for ₹250 per sack.

Ms. Vasanthakumari thanked Mr. Nayak for purchasing the onions, and Chaitanya H.S., horticulture scientist at KVK, Brahmavar, for helping her.

Mr. Nayak said that owing to the facilitation by the KVK he had also purchased different vegetables grown by farmers in other districts and had been selling it here for wholesale prices.

“This facilitation is helping the farmers as they do not have to search for buyers and the customers also get vegetables and fruits at cheaper rates,” he said.

“Our only aim is to help farmers find markets for their produce,” said Mr. Chaitanya.