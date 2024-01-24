GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kulai Fishing Harbour Project witnesses 12.5 % progress in six months, fishermen for extending length of breakwaters for smooth entry, exit of boats

The project has been taken up on 33.36 acres at a cost of Rs. 196.51 crore, the harbour can accommodate 325 boats

January 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The new fishing harbour project at Kulai has witnessed 12.5% physical progress. Its construction began six months ago, according to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP.

After inspecting the project site on Wednesday with the MLA of Mangaluru City North Y. Bharat Shetty, he said that up to 325 fishing boats can be anchored at the harbour when ready. Its total project cost stood at ₹196.51 crore.

Of the total cost, 50% (₹98.255 crore) is shared by the Union government under Sagarmala Yojana. The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) bore 45% (₹88.430 crore) of the cost and the State government’s share stood at 5% (₹9.825 crore).

The length of the northern breakwater under construction stood at 831 m and the length of the southern breakwater, also under construction, will be 264 m.

The project which is coming up on 33.36 acres is one kilometre away from the NH 66 and four-and-a-half kilometre away from the NMPA.

Fishermen of the area demanded that the length of the breakwaters should be increased by another 500 m each. It is for the smooth entry and exit of fishing boats from the jetty. If the length of the breakwaters is increased the severity of the tides will be less making it easy for the sailing of boats. When the length of breakwaters is less, tides will not be rough, they said.

Mr. Kateel told them that the matter will be taken up with the project designers.

The contract on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis has been awarded to M/S SAPL GCC JV, Mangaluru. The casting of tetrapod is also under progress now.

The harbour will have an auction hall, administrative office, radio tower, restaurant, rest shed for fishermen, boat repair yard, gear shed, net mending yard, effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, navigational aids, toilet among other facilities such as beach landing and idle berthing jetty.

