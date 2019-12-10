Kudremukh Trophy: Viani Antonio D’Cunha wins in open category

International Master Viani Antonio D’Cunha from Dakshina Kannada bagged the first prize in the All-India Open Fide Rating National Level Chess Tournament, 2019, ‘2nd Kudremukh Trophy’, hosted by KIOCL here on Saturday and Sunday.

Inaugurating the event on Saturday, New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A.V. Ramana said: “As physical sports is beneficial for the body, chess is a sport which keeps our mind healthy and active.”

The event was presided over by KIOCL Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Subba Rao.

The valedictory function on Sunday witnessed the presentation of trophies and cash prizes to winners in different categories and particpation certification to all 334 contestants from across the country.

The two-day national tournament consisted of 165 trophies with cash prizes of worth ₹2 lakh.

Prizes were distributed for the categories in the open level, under 5, under 7, under 9, under 11, under 13, and under 15.

Prizes were also distributed for Dakshina Kannada player categories and special prizes were distributed for the youngest players.