KRCL to run Holi special train to and from Thokur

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 19:30 IST

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 19:30 IST

The Konkan Railway Corporation has decided to operate a Holi special train between Madgaon-Thokur and Thokur-Panvel on Sunday.

A release from KRCL here said Train No. 01107 Madgaon Jn.-Thokur Special would leave Madgaon at 5.10 a.m. on March 20 to reach Thokur at 11.30 a.m.

It has commercial halts at Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal stations. The train comprises one 3-Tier AC coach, seven second sleeper, 11 second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, in all 21.

Train No. 01110 Thokur-Panvel Special would leave Thokur at 3.30 p.m. on March 20 to reach Panvel at 6.15 a.m. the next day.

The train with 21 coaches stops at Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar, Canacona, Madgaon Jn., Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed, and Roha stations.