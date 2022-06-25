Know yourself before selecting career, M.S. Moodithaya tells students

: Asking students to take a conscious decision while selecting a career, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) M.S. Moodithaya said here on Saturday that students first need to understand themselves before treading carefully in the ladder of career.

Addressing students after inaugurating the 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Guidance Programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel Circle, Prof. Moodithaya said that students can take suggestions from as many people as possible. But the ultimate choice should be based on the personal choice.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor suggested that one need to prepare a personal balance sheet by finding out the assets and liabilities. After finding out the drawbacks or limitations one should try to overcome it.

Sanjeeva Rai, paediatrician and Head of Research, Father Muller Medical College, who released the Career Guidance Handbook 2022 published by The Hindu, advised students to upgrade their skills to come up in life.

“All educational courses and professions are equally important whether medical, engineering, journalism or any,” Dr. Rai, who is also the correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Mangaluru, said.

Asking students not to get carried away by the suggestions offered by others. he said that students should be able to make their own career selection.

M. Balakrishna Shetty, Principal, Ramakrishna Degree College, S. Jayakumar, General Manager (Circle Head), Canara Bank, Mangaluru, S.S. Bosco, a senior professor and founder, BOSCOSS Pre University College were present.

