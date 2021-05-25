KMC Hospital starts appointment registration through SMS

Those aged 18 and above in need of appointment for vaccination in three centres of KMC Hospital in the city can message their details and contact numbers through WhatsApp to Ph: 9448254700. An SMS will be sent back informing them of the date on which they can go for vaccination.

According to a spokesperson of the hospital, first dose will be given only to those aged between 18 and 44 and not to those in the above 45 category.

Only second dose is being given to those in the 45 and above category. Second dose will be given to those who have taken their first dose 84 days prior to when their second dose is due. Such people can walk in to the KMC facilities without any registration. The hospital charges ₹850 for a dose of Covishield.

The spokesperson said that people should first register their names on Co-WIN portal where they will get a beneficiary identity number. They have to send this identity number through WhatsApp along with their names and contact numbers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to Ph: 9448254700. The hospital will register the appointment and inform the beneficiary of the place and time through SMS.

KMC Hospital re-started vaccination for 18+ and 45+ categories on Monday. Apart from KMC Hospitals in Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi) and Attavar, vaccination is being organised at KMC Hospital Attavar’s Marina Sports Complex and at the Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital in Kateel.

The hospital started registering appointment as people found it hard to do it on Co-WIN portal as it kept showing that all slots as booked. The hospital said that it is creating more appointment slots to vaccinate more people in the city.