KMC Hospital launches speciality clinic

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 01:35 IST

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 01:35 IST

Speaking on the occasion, Dean, KMC, Manipal, Sharath K. Rao said that the KMC is in the forefront in starting new speciality and sub speciality clinics.

KMC hospital, Manipal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Dean, KMC, Manipal, Sharath K. Rao said that the KMC is in the forefront in starting new speciality and sub speciality clinics.

Kasturba Medical College and Hospital in Manipal launched Gastrointestinal Radiation Oncology Speciality Clinic on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Dean, KMC, Manipal, Sharath K. Rao said that the KMC is in the forefront in starting new speciality and sub speciality clinics. Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty said that the new clinic will be overseen by Shirley Lewis Salins who has obtained one year Clinical Research Fellowship in Gastrointestinal Radiation Oncology from Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University of Toronto, Toronto. She will be available for consultation on all week days. Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospital, Manipal, Anand Venugopal also spoke, a hospital release said.



Our code of editorial values