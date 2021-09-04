KIOCL Ltd achieves 97.2% vaccination at Mangaluru unit

KIOCL Ltd., a Union government undertaking, has recorded 97.2% vaccination against COVID-19 at its Mangaluru unit, the company said on Saturday.

Of the 2,750 targeted members, 2,673 members were fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine by September 4. The members included the company employees and their dependents, the Central Industrial Security Force staff and their dependents, apprentices/trainees, and the contract workers of the company.

The company had been conducting the vaccination camps at its pellet plant and its township, S. Murugesh, Senior Manager, HR and Administration, of the company said in a release.

It could not achieve 100% success by Saturday because some members who have recovered from COVID-19 will have to complete the prescribed period to become eligible to receive the vaccine. They will be jabbed once they become eligible, he said.

In a closing ceremony of the camps organised by the company at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township, Kavoor on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra said that the company extended its support in managing the COVID-19 by distributing masks, sanitisers, sponsoring the construction of medical oxygen manufacturing units in Sullia, Moodbidri, Mulky in Dakshina Kannada and in some other places elsewhere. In addition, it also donated a new ambulance to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

The company said that it also distributed groceries to migrant and contract workers during the lockdown.

B. Dasappa Shetty and H. Ramakrishna Rao, General Managers of the company, and M.N. Manjunath, Deputy Medical Chief Medical Officer, were present.