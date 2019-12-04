Khader accuses police of improper investigation into assault on GP member; SP denies charge

While Mangaluru MLA U.T.Khader on Wednesday accused the district police of not investigating the assault of Meramajalu Gram Panchayat member properly, the police have denied it and said they arrested three persons and recovered material evidence within 24 hours of the incident. Three persons, allegedly in an inebriated state, assaulted GP member Yogish Prabhu and his wife Shobha in their house early on November 29. The police arrested Prashant alias Prakahs Belchada, Karthik and Shripati on the same day.

Talking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Khader accused the police of not taking the arrested persons to their custody and finding the persons behind the incident. “The police have failed to go deep into the incident and find the persons involved,” he alleged.

Denying the allegations, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the police swiftly acted following the incident and arrested the three persons involved in the incident. They recovered the weapon reportedly used for the offence in the house of Mr. Prabhu. Two of the arrested were injured following the assault. “As we had completed the investigation there was no question of seeking police custody. The arrested persons also required treatment for the injury.”