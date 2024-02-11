KFD: Health minister Dinesh Gundurao appeals to people in affected areas to be cautious

February 11, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao has appealed to the public in KFD-affected areas to be cautious and approach the nearest health centre for treatment soon after developing symptoms of the infection.

In a communiqué released by the Department of Information and Public Information on Sunday, the minister said there were chances of KFD spreading at a fast pace in the beginning and end of the rainy season. Those who develop symptoms of the disease should consult doctors without delay, he said.

Further, the minister said the officers had been instructed to provide treatment for KFD patients free of charge under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Those who tested positive for the disease would be treated in the hospital compulsorily, he added.

Fresh cases

Kyasanur Forest Disease, a viral infection, has been reported in parts of the Malnad region since 1956. It spreads through tick bites. The general symptoms of the disease are a high fever, redness of the eyes, a severe headache, and body pain.

So far, two people have died due to the disease in Karnataka since January 1, this year. As of Saturday, February 10, 21 people are under treatment. They include six fresh cases reported on Saturday. Of them, one was from Shivamogga and five from Chikkamagaluru district. Among the 21 patients, two are in intensive care units.