Kerala urged to take action against those who tried to stop Yediyurappa’s car

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that an attempt to storm the car of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Kerala on Tuesday is a matter of concern. He said that the Kerala government should consider it seriously and take action against those who were involved in it.

In a release here, Mr. Kateel said that the Chief Minister had been in Kerala to visit a temple.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Kerala government to provide enough security to a visiting Chief Minister. The incident shows that the CPI(M)-led Kerala government has failed to maintain law and order properly.