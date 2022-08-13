Kedambady Ramayya Gowda’s statue will be installed at Light House Hill, says MP

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that a statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda who had revolted against the British will be installed at the Light House Hill in the city.

Speaking after launching the tiranga yatra organised by the BJP from Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to the PVS Circle, Mr. Kateel said that 20 years prior to the first freedom struggle, farmers in Sullia had revolted against the British in 1837. It was the peasant movement against the British who had hanged Gowda for leading the movement.

Earlier in 1618, Rani Abbakka of Ullal had fought against the Portugese. Hence the coastal belt had its own history of fighting against the foreign invaders, Mr. Kateel said.

The MP said that India has a culture of not attacking any other nation. India will emerge as the top country in the world by the time of celebrating centenary celebrations of Independence.

Though the present generation did not participate in the freedom struggle, it is an occasion now to participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Independence. People should celebrate the 75th year of Independence as a festival in homes, he said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, students and other people participated in the rally.

BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Katil speaking at rhe inauguration ceremony of the tiranga yatra in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Meanwhile, in Kukke Subrahmanya, hundreds people, including students took part in the tiranga yatra from Kumaradhara to the Kukke Subrahmanya temple. The managing committee of the temple had organised the yatra in association with other organisations. Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan flagged off the yatra.