HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCCI urges Chief Minister to set up seawater desalination plants in DK and Udupi to combat looming water scarcity

While ₹20,000 crore is spent on Yettinahole project with no results, MRPL has established a desalination plant at ₹680 crore getting 30 MLD freshwater

August 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to set up seawater desalination plants in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to overcome the inevitable drinking water shortage in the coming days.

In his letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah, chamber president M. Ganesh Kamath noted the region has not received sufficient rainfall and it was deficit up to 40%. The inadequate rainfall is bound to severely impact the livelihoods and overall welfare of the local population in these regions in the coming days. Water shortage is a critical issue in the two districts and such a dire situation puts immense pressure on agriculture, domestic water supply, and socio-economic stability.

Mr. Kamath said installing desalination plants is necessary to combat the looming water scarcity in the area. The government has invested over ₹20,000 crore on the Yettinahole river diversion project, whose results are yet to be known.

However, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has established a desalination plant with a significantly lower cost of ₹680 crore with production capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD). The Plant has proven to be a highly cost-effective solution to augment the water supply to the refinery, Mr. Kamath noted.

A desalination plant is a necessary solution that offers immediate relief and long-term benefits. It is a sustainable source of fresh water that reduces the impact of unpredictable rainfall and improves our ability to cope with droughts. Additionally, it immensely supports water conservation and sustainable development efforts, making it an indispensable tool for securing our future.

Mr. Kamath said Mangaluru City Corporation struggled to meet drinking water needs of citizens in 2023 summer. Things only have worsened after the monsoon with Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks grappling with a drought like situation.

Given the seriousness of the situation, we must take preventative measures to protect the health and safety of the community and secure their access to a fundamental resource—clean and adequate water. “With that in mind, I request your assistance and backing in implementing a desalination facility in Mangaluru” Mr. Kamath said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.