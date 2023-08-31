KCCI urges Chief Minister to set up seawater desalination plants in DK and Udupi to combat looming water scarcity

August 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to set up seawater desalination plants in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to overcome the inevitable drinking water shortage in the coming days.

In his letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah, chamber president M. Ganesh Kamath noted the region has not received sufficient rainfall and it was deficit up to 40%. The inadequate rainfall is bound to severely impact the livelihoods and overall welfare of the local population in these regions in the coming days. Water shortage is a critical issue in the two districts and such a dire situation puts immense pressure on agriculture, domestic water supply, and socio-economic stability.

Mr. Kamath said installing desalination plants is necessary to combat the looming water scarcity in the area. The government has invested over ₹20,000 crore on the Yettinahole river diversion project, whose results are yet to be known.

However, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has established a desalination plant with a significantly lower cost of ₹680 crore with production capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD). The Plant has proven to be a highly cost-effective solution to augment the water supply to the refinery, Mr. Kamath noted.

A desalination plant is a necessary solution that offers immediate relief and long-term benefits. It is a sustainable source of fresh water that reduces the impact of unpredictable rainfall and improves our ability to cope with droughts. Additionally, it immensely supports water conservation and sustainable development efforts, making it an indispensable tool for securing our future.

Mr. Kamath said Mangaluru City Corporation struggled to meet drinking water needs of citizens in 2023 summer. Things only have worsened after the monsoon with Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks grappling with a drought like situation.

Given the seriousness of the situation, we must take preventative measures to protect the health and safety of the community and secure their access to a fundamental resource—clean and adequate water. “With that in mind, I request your assistance and backing in implementing a desalination facility in Mangaluru” Mr. Kamath said.