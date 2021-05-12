Mangaluru

Kateel thanks Nirani

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has thanked Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani for allowing Dakshina Kannada district administration to make use of funds available under Mineral Development Fund (MDF) for purchase of oxygen tanker.

In a press release, Mr. Kateel said that he had recently made a representation to Mr. Nirani to allow the district to use funds under MDF for purchase of oxygen tanker necessary to stock oxygen and transport it to hospitals in the district treating COVID-19 patients.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 7:47:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/kateel-thanks-nirani/article34543766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY