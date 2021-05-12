Kateel thanks Nirani

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has thanked Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani for allowing Dakshina Kannada district administration to make use of funds available under Mineral Development Fund (MDF) for purchase of oxygen tanker.

In a press release, Mr. Kateel said that he had recently made a representation to Mr. Nirani to allow the district to use funds under MDF for purchase of oxygen tanker necessary to stock oxygen and transport it to hospitals in the district treating COVID-19 patients.