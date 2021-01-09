Kasturba Hospital launches ‘KH Learn’

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, on Saturday launched its continuing learning programme ‘KH Learn’.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) M.D. Venkatesh said it is important for every speciality and superspeciality hospital to upgrade their medical knowledge regularly.

The ‘KH learn’ continuous learning programme provides the right forum for doctors to know about the work happening across specialities and associated specialities.

MAHE Pro Vice-Chancellor (Faculty of Health Sciences) P.L.N.G. Rao said it provided a platform to share and learn about developments in the field of medicine, where changes are happening at a faster pace. The knowledge is doubling in less than three years and it is difficult to keep pace with these changes, he said.

Dean of Kasturba Medical College Sharath K. Rao gave an overview of the programme.

Naveen Kumar A.N., Head of Department of Surgical Oncology, KMC, spoke about a rare surgery performed in his department.