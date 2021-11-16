Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank gets ASSOCHAM award

It was for bank’s initiatives in digital financial services

The Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) was adjudged the best regional rural bank (RRB) under the ‘Regional Rural Banks’ category, in recognition of its initiatives in the sphere of digital financial services by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Mumbai.

Bank chairman P. Gopikrishna received the award from Reserve Bank of India Regional Director R. Gurumurthy in Bengaluru on Friday, said a release.

Congratulating the bank, Mr. Gurumurthy urged villagers to make use of digitised banking products for speedy and safe transaction.

Canara Bank Executive Director Brij Mohan Sharma said creating digital environment is now a priority for regional rural banks.

Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager, NABARD, said the bank is keenly watching the progress and involvement of RRBs and extending timely guidance and support.

Mr. Gopikrishna said nearly 40 villages under KVGB’s jurisdiction are converted to 100% digital villages because of the bank’s efforts. Those villages have round-the-clock access to Internet banking, mobile banking, micro ATMs, AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment Systems), IMPS, and UPI.