Karnataka govt. likely to approve the first International Paddle Festival at Sasihithlu Beach in February 2024

December 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Sunday, December 3, said the State government will shortly approve the first International Paddle Festival at the Sasihithlu Beach near here in February 2024.

Mr. Muhilan was speaking at the valedictory of a three-day Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) Clinic conducted by International SUP athlete Daniel Hasulyo in association with Mantra Surfing Club and Surfing Swami Foundation in Mulki. Mr. Muhilan noted that the Surfing Swami Foundation was scheduled to host the Paddle Festival and would feature many top top athletes from Asia and beyond.

SUP Clinic

The SUP Clinic organised from November 30 to December 3, organisers said, was a great success and witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of elite racing paddlers from across the country who were eager to elevate their skills and passion for the sport.

Drawing on his expertise and championship-level experience, Mr. Hasulyo captivated participants with tailored coaching sessions, on-water demonstrations, and insightful workshops. From fundamental techniques to advanced race strategies, attendees were immersed in a comprehensive learning experience aimed at enhancing their competitive edge in stand-up paddle boarding.

Mr. Hasulyo said, “I’m truly inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication of the paddlers here in India. They are strong paddlers and already have a good sense of SUP racing.”

One of the athletes said, “I feel equipped with a new perspective on the sport and a refined set of skills. Mr. Hasulyo’s guidance was invaluable, and the camaraderie among fellow paddlers was truly inspiring.”

Surfing Swami Foundation Director Gaurav Hegde said the clinic was just the beginning and the right step towards the development of Stand-up Paddling in the country both as a competitive sport for athletes and a recreational activity for everyone. “We are committed as an organisation to the development of Stand Up Paddling along with our partners.”

Another Director Dhananjay Shetty, Surfing Federation of India vice president Rammohan Paranjape, and others were present at the valedictory.