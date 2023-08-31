Karnataka coast to get 56 artificial reefs to facilitate fish breeding

August 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Fisheries Department in association with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will erect 56 artificial reefs (ARs) to facilitate fish breeding along the 320 km Karnataka coast to enhance fish breeding thereby helping traditional fishermen to improve their livelihood soon.

The project will be executed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at an estimated cost of ₹17.36 crore at the rate of ₹31 lakh for each reef, said Karnataka Fisheries Department Director Dinesh Kumar. The centre and the State contribute 60% and 40% of the project cost, he told The Hindu.

According to Joe K. Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist, CMFRI, who is the consultant for the Karnataka Artificial Reef project, the institute has been experimenting with ARs for over three decades. A couple of hundred ARs have already been sunken along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Gujrat where they have proved to be successful by increasing fish breeding.

ARs are structures set on the seabed to enhance the growth of marine flora and fauna communities simulating natural settings to promote fish aggregation, Mr. Kizhakudan noted. They attract migrant populations for breeding and feeding options and provide base for the propagation of resident population within the sheltered structures. They are submerged or partially exposed to tides, placed deliberately on the seabed to mimic some functions of a natural reef, including protection, regeneration, concentration and enhancing population of living marine resources, he said. They serve as habitats that function as part of the natural ecosystem while doing no harm.

Mangaluru CMFRI Head Sujitha Thomas said the conical shape concrete structures numbering to about 30, will be placed at identified locations to form each artificial reef. The location will be within 5 km from the shore where large fishing vessels do not venture and at the wave-breaking zone. ARs will be submerged structures like coral reefs with anchoring to ensure their stability. Over the time, the structures will witness growth of algae and other marine flora attracting fish varieties, she said.

Dakshina Kannada Joint Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar said the locations will be finalised during the visit of the consultancy team headed by Mr. Kizhakudan during September second week.

DK Regional Director of CRZ (Environment) Y.K. Dinesh Kumar felt the ARs besides promoting marine life can also prevent sea erosion by reducing the wave current speed.