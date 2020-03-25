Karnataka Bank waives online banking charges

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday announced waiver of charges for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI transactions done through its digital channels and ATM transactions from the bank’s own ATMs for its customers until further notifications.

The action is in line with the bank’s tradition of being a socially committed institution, said a release. It said that Karnataka Bank has always stepped in at times of social crises in the 96 years of its existence. Be it natural calamity or man-made disaster, the bank has generously contributed in keeping the damage to the minimum and towards rebuilding and facilitating the recovery of society in such difficult situations.

Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara was quoted as saying, “Customers are hereby requested to make the best use of the digital channels to help fight the health menace as responsible citizens. I am sure this pro-active step by the bank will greatly help the general public and the business community to transact seamlessly in times of social distancing.”

He further said, “Our digital banking infrastructure is secure and robust enough not to let you down in this time of distress and we have now made them available to you free. Make the best use of them in your interest and in the interest of the nation at large.”

The release further said in the wake of coronavirus spreading fast to different parts of the country, the government and the policy-makers are getting their acts together on a war-footing, directing all stakeholders to discharge their functions in the most responsible manner in line with the globally accepted best practices. Medical precautions aside, public at large have to voluntarily adhere to social distancing guidelines issued by the Union government.