Karnataka Bank donates hi-tech ambulance to district admn.

Karnataka Bank as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has donated a hi-tech ambulance priced at ₹ 20 lakh to Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. handed over the ambulance to the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at the bank’s head office here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner, while thanking the bank for the gesture, said, “This is a huge support and morale booster for the district administration to fight COVID-19 as well as to provide emergency health services to the needy. Karnataka Bank has always been in the forefront in extending support and to partner with the district administration for development programmes. This initiative is yet another testimony to its commitment to the welfare of society and I laud its social commitment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahabaleshwara said that the ambulance is fully loaded with all necessary life supporting emergency medical accessories such as auto loading system, a medical cabinet, jumbo oxygen cylinders and a driver cabinet. In the past also, the bank has extended a financial aid of ₹ 15.39 lakh to the district administration when the pandemic was at its peak.

The bank immediately stepped in to procure digital oxymeters, face masks and 1,000 PPE kits for medical practitioners and healthcare workers who are fighting the dreaded virus.

Also, the bank has extended financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh to the Mandya district administration and sponsored 3,000 units of PPE kits to the district administrations of Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru at a total cost of ₹ 10.50 lakh, he said.

“We believe our contribution will set the right example to inspire all stakeholders to work towards strengthening the medical infrastructure of public health institutions so as to equip society to face such contingencies in a still better way,” he said.

District Health Officer Ramachandra Bairy, Chief Business Officer of the bank Gokuldas Pai, General Manager Manjunatha Bhat B.K. and Assistant General Manager of the bank Srinivas Deshpande were present, according to a release issued by the bank.