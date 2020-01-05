Kannur urs draws to a close

The two-day Kannur urs near Mangaluru that ushers in communal amity came to an end on Sunday with devotees of all religion offering prayers at the Hazrath Valiullah Dargah located on the Kudru (river island) of the Netravathi, off Kannur on NH 75. Over 20,000 devotees participated in the urs during the two days, said one of the organisers of the programme. The uniqueness of the celebrations lie in the formation of a temporary bridge from the mainland to the river island using boats.

More than 60 boats are lined up ahead of the urs and a pathway is created using iron sheets before securing every boat safely.

Earlier, devotees used to visit the island through a boat service that was found to be inadequate and unsafe. Boats used for sand extraction are offered to erect the temporary bridge.