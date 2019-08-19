Kanara Chamber of Industry and Commerce highlights shortcomings at Mangalore Port

The Kanara Chamber of Industry and Commerce (KCCI) has alleged that the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) does not maintain maximum permissible draft of 14 m throughout the year despite spending huge amount every year on dredging.

KCCI told visiting Shipping Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya here recently that it is a futile exercise as the contractor does not commence dredging as per schedule every year.

The trade is not benefited by such a measure which needs to be corrected.

The 14 m draft in reality was available only for about four months a year and it has already reduced to 13.25 m with 1 m tide with effect from August 9. The draft is expected to reduce further, KCCI president P.B. Abdul Hameed said in a memorandum to the Minister.

The reduced draft affects NMPT’s business itself with reduced traffic, Mr. Hameed said adding the infrastructure lapse has a direct bearing on PSU, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. With increased operational costs to MRPL, the common man too is affected, he said adding not providing a navigable waterway is a National loss.

Highlighting another shortcoming, Mr. Hameed noted newly constructed Berth No 16 for mechanised handling of coal too does not have the promised 15.1 mt draft to handle vessels up to 1 lakh DWT.

The berth, being operated by Chettinad Mangalore Coal Terminal Pvt. Ltd., is commissioned with a declared draft of 11.9 m, he said, wondering why it was commissioned without capital dredging having been completed. The berth should be completed as per tender documents, he demanded. The chamber also drew the attention of the Minister about improper connectivity between Mangaluru and other parts of the State, particularly towards Bengaluru.

Many shippers have reposed faith in the services available at NMPT following relentless efforts with cargos from in and around Bengaluru being transported to NMPT by National Highway 75 via Hassan.

However, frequent closure of Shiradi Ghat on the highway is affecting cargo movement, Mr. Hameed said and urged the Minister to take up the matter with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.