Kadri Gopalnath memorial to be opened on Sunday

A memorial built for saxophone exponent late Kadri Gopalnath will be inaugurated at Sajipa village in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, according to music director Manikanth Kadri.
Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that Sajipa is the native place of late Gopalnath. Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel will garland the memorial. A bust of Gopalnath will be unveiled on that day.
Disciplines of late Gopalnath will present classical concerts at the memorial site from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the day.
He said that there is a plan to develop a cultural centre on a minimum of five acre of land in the city in the memory of Gopalnath. It will be similar to Kalamandalam near Thrissur in Kerala.
The cultural centre should be a place for teaching and learning various fine arts, folk dances and music. International students should also be able to learn various art forms at the cultural centre. The government will be approached to help develop the cultural centre.
