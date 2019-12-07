Kabbadi event from Dec. 11

Mangalore University will be organising the South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Tournament for Men 2019-20 at the Government First Grade College grounds at Tenkanidiyur near here from December 11 to 14.
Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Kishore Kumar C.K., Director, Department of Physical Education, Mangalore University, said that nearly 1,500 players from 100 universities from six States will be participating.
The final four teams will participate in the All-India Inter-University Kabaddi Tournament to be held here from December 18 to 21.
Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister, will inaugurate the event at 6.30 p.m. on December 11. Shobha Karandlaje, MP, and Raghupati Bhat, MLA, will be the chief guests at the valedictory function on December 14.
