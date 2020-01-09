Journalist passes away

Journalist Raviraj Valalambe died of a cardiac arrest here late on Tuesday. He was 50. He is survived by his wife, and two daughters.
He began as a reporter in Kannada daily Andolana. He served as district correspondent of ETV Kannada channel and then as political correspondent of Suvarna Kannada news channel. He also served as director of a local Udupi based Kannada channel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.