Mangaluru

Journalist passes away

more-in

Journalist Raviraj Valalambe died of a cardiac arrest here late on Tuesday. He was 50. He is survived by his wife, and two daughters.

He began as a reporter in Kannada daily Andolana. He served as district correspondent of ETV Kannada channel and then as political correspondent of Suvarna Kannada news channel. He also served as director of a local Udupi based Kannada channel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 12:10:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/journalist-passes-away/article30517517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY