Jamnagar-Tirunelveli special train to run from November 6

It will operate via Mangaluru Junction

The Indian Railways will start bi-weekly special reserved trains between Jamnagar and Tirunelveli, via Mangaluru, on November 6 to clear extra rush during the festival season.

According to a release from the Southern Railway, special train no 09578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli will start on November 6. It will leave Jamnagar on Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.

Similarly, train no 09577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar will start on November 9. It will leave Tirunelveli on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.45 a.m. and reach Jamnagar at 5.15 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It will have stoppages at Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Junction, Alapuzha, Kollam, Thrivananthapuram, Nagercoil Town and Valliyur.

The train will have one AC two tier, five AC three tier, 11 sleeper, one general second class coach for Divyang passengers and four general second sitting reserved coaches.