Jabalpur-Coimbatore special train get eight more services

The Railways has extended the periodicity of Jabalpur-Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special Express to provide eight more services.

Press releases from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division and Konkan Railway Corporation said that Train No 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 11 a.m. (on Saturdays) on January 11, 18, 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Saturdays) to reach Coimbatore at 2.50 a.m. on Mondays.

Train No 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore at 7 p.m. (on Mondays) on January 13, 20, 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 2 to reach Jabalpur at 10.20 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The train would have one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, four unreserved coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

It would halt at Narsinghpur. Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Igatpuri, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur and Palakkad Junction.

