Ivan D’Souza tests positive

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza on Saturday tested positive to COVID-19 and has got admitted to a private hospital in the city.
He had attended several programmes, including those with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar during the latter’s visit to Mangaluru on Friday and Saturday.
Mr. D’Souza told The Hindu he underwent a COVID-19 test on Tuesday along with his wife who had fever and the result was negative. Since the result was negative, he participated in various programmes.
However, he underwent another test on Friday after being a little suspicious. The result came positive on Saturday, he said.
Till Saturday afternoon, he was busy attending programmes, including seeing off Mr. Shivakumar at the airport.
Mr. D’Souza said he has communicated the matter to the concerned and those who attended programmes with him may have to undergo home quarantine. He had also attended Mr. Shivakumar’s press conference on Friday that was attended by MLA and former Minister U.T. Khader, former Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, DK Congress president K. Harish Kuamr and others.
‘No symptoms’
The former MLC said he had no symptoms and was doing fine at the hospital. Even his wife was doing well, he added.
