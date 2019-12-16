It is her love for the violin that brought her to the city

Of all the classical music instruments, it is the sound of the violin that has touched the soul of 39-year-old Ixchel Mosqueda from Mexico. It is this love for the violin that has brought her all the way to Mangaluru.

Ms. Mosqueda, who is a member of an electronic music production team from Mexico, was among the over 100 participants at the three-day violin workshop by Kumaresh Rajagopalan that concluded here on Sunday. The workshop was organised by Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation.

Ms. Mosqueda, who has been learning keyboard in Mexico, has been visiting India since 2004. “Among the classical music instruments, it is the violin that touched my soul. This brought me to Chennai for learning how to play the instrument,” she said.

Ms. Mosqueda has been coming to Chennai between October and February since 2014 to learn violin from Ganesh Rajagopalan.

She learnt about the workshop in Mangaluru through the social media. “It is a good opportunity to meet a whole range of new violin players,” she said and added that she was also keen on attending long violin practice sessions being held at the workshop.

Indian classical music, Ms. Mosqueda said, has the ability to adapt to different forms of music. “Be it Jazz, Rock or meditational, the Indian classical music flows easily and adds value,” she said and added that Ganesh Rajagopalan has introduced her to both classical and fusion forms of presentation.

Like her guru, Ms. Mosqueda said, she too wants to share with others the joy of playing the violin.