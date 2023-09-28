HamberMenu
Iron ore exports recommence after a decade at New Mangalore Port

September 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Iron ore fins brought from the Chitradurga mines for export being unloaded at the railway siding of New Mangalore Port on Thursday.

Iron ore fins brought from the Chitradurga mines for export being unloaded at the railway siding of New Mangalore Port on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Export of iron ore fins began at the New Mangaluru Port on Thursday with the port authorities receiving the first rake of fins for export aggregation.

NMP Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana, Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, officials from Mines and Geology and Customs Departments, other stakeholders and senior port officials received the first rake at the NMP Railway siding.

Bengaluru-based exporter E. Ramamurthy Minerals & Metals Pvt., Ltd., has brought 3,700 tonnes fins in 56 boxened wagons from mines in Chitradurga district. The fines will be stored at NMP as the exporter is yet received the export order.

The resumption of iron ore exports nearly after a decade underscores the Port’s commitment to promote trade and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy, said a release. The Port is again ready to play an important role in facilitating iron ore exports.

New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana receives the first iron-ore filled rake from Chitradurga mines for export on Thursday.

New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana receives the first iron-ore filled rake from Chitradurga mines for export on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Ramana thanked all stakeholders, including government departments, for their collective efforts and support to recommence the exports. He emphasised the port’s commitment to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations. He also appreciated the significance of the move of dual rake operation through backhaul cargo from the port’s import, which is going to be a game changer for the trade.

The resumption of iron ore exports from New Mangalore Port is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth in the region. Additionally, it strengthens India’s position as a global supplier of high-quality iron ore, contributing to the nation’s economic development and infrastructure development projects.

