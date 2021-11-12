‘Involve ward panel members in park development’

The Mangalore Civic Group has urged the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to involve citizens and the newly created Ward Committees in the planning and execution of the 15 parks that MUDA has envisaged to develop in the first phase to give more green space to Mangaluru city.

A delegation comprising Prathapchandra Kedilaya and Suresh Nayak MCC Civic Group met MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar and Commissioner N. Bhaskar at the MUDA office recently and submitted a memorandum in this regard, said a release.

They congratulated MUDA for having conceived the idea of developing parks at every Ward in Mangaluru. Both the Chairman and the Commissioner welcomed the appeal and assured the representatives of the Group of favourable consideration.

Mangalore Civic Group was at the forefront of the campaign to start Ward Committees and Area Sabhas for local ward governance in Mangaluru.

The Mangaluru City Corporation has now constituted Ward Committees in all 60 Wards of Mangaluru.

Maintenance of parks is one of the functions of the Ward Committees as mandated by the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act of 2011.

Involving the citizens of the Ward represented through Ward Committees and Area Sabhas by the MUDA would be a boon to participatory democracy, the Group said.

Mangalore Civic Group looks forward to work with MUDA on developing excellent parks for Mangaluru. The Mangalore Civic Group was formed in 2015 under the erstwhile name MCC Civic Group to foster citizen participation in local self-governance.