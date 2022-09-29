Mangaluru

Indrali stretch on Udupi-Manipal highway to be developed from October 1

A file photo of National Highway 169A in Manipal.

A file photo of National Highway 169A in Manipal. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that the pending work of concreting the national highway 169A near Indrali railway overbridge (RoB) on the Malpe-Udupi-Manipal-Agumbe stretch will commence on October 1.

Traffic diversion will be in place, only for heavy vehicles, till November 14, he said on September 29.

An all-weather road will be built on the stretch between Udupi and Manipal.

In a notification issued on September 28, the Deputy Commissioner said that cars, buses and two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the stretch while work is under way, but heavy vehicles will be diverted through another route.

Heavy vehicles plying from Udupi to Manipal will have to take a left turn at Kalsanka Junction and reach Manipal via Gundibail Road, A.V. Baliga Hospital and Perampalli Road.

Heavy vehicles approaching from Karkala and Hiriyadka to Udupi will have to ply via Manipal-Perampalli-Ambagilu Road.

Cars, buses and two-wheelers plying from Udupi to Manipal will have to take the Indrali bridge in one direction.

Mr. Rao said he would tell the Regional Transport Officer to take necessary action to stop trucks transporting fish from spilling waste water on roads, particularly on the national highway.


